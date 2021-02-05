Overview

Dr. David Shaw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Multicare Covington Medical Center.



Dr. Shaw works at DAVID P SHAW AND DANA E SHAW in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.