Dr. David Shaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shaver, MD
Overview
Dr. David Shaver, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Shaver works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte1718 E 4th St Ste 404, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2752
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaver?
Dr. Shaver is absolutely wonderful. I have seen him for 3 pregnancies over the last 10 years and can't say enough good things about him.
About Dr. David Shaver, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245284058
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- U Tenn Hosp
- Sparks Regional Medical Center
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaver accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaver works at
Dr. Shaver has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.