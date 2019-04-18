Overview

Dr. David Shaver, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Shaver works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.