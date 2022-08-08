See All Rheumatologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. David Shaskey, MD

Rheumatology
2.5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Shaskey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with U CA Los Angeles

Dr. Shaskey works at Granger Medical Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Granger Medical Wasatch
    999 E Murray Holladay Rd Ste 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 262-1771
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Millcreek Rheumatology
    1121 E 3900 S Ste 125, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 262-0116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Arthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Shasky took care of my 91 year old mom .He treated her with such dignity and respect which I and my family were very grateful for .She passed in April but I want others to know how kind he was to her . Thank you Melinda Diefenderfer
    Melinda Diefenderfer — Aug 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Shaskey, MD
    About Dr. David Shaskey, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033220603
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U CA Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Utah School Of Med Salt Lake City Ut
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Shaskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaskey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaskey works at Granger Medical Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Shaskey’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaskey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaskey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

