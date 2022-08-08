Dr. David Shaskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shaskey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Shaskey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with U CA Los Angeles
Dr. Shaskey works at
Locations
Granger Medical Wasatch999 E Murray Holladay Rd Ste 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 262-1771MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Millcreek Rheumatology1121 E 3900 S Ste 125, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 262-0116
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shasky took care of my 91 year old mom .He treated her with such dignity and respect which I and my family were very grateful for .She passed in April but I want others to know how kind he was to her . Thank you Melinda Diefenderfer
About Dr. David Shaskey, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1033220603
Education & Certifications
- U CA Los Angeles
- University Of Utah School Of Med Salt Lake City Ut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaskey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaskey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaskey speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaskey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaskey.
