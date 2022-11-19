See All General Surgeons in Clearwater, FL
Dr. David Shapiro, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Shapiro works at Hemorrhoid Treatment Center of Florida in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hemorrhoid Treatment Center of Florida
    561 S Duncan Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 724-4279

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Abdominal Disorders
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Abdominal Disorders

Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr Shapiro and Charlotte have a wonderful way to put you at ease while attending to the delicate matters that bring you to the office. Dr Shapiro was extremely gentle while examining me and his professional demeanor helped alleviate my anxiety. Both Dr Shapiro and Charlotte walked me through the surgical procedure that I needed and prepared me well. I was then scheduled promptly and the surgery went extremely smoothly. I highly recommend Dr Shapiro and would tell anyone to needing his assistance to not put off calling for an appointment!
    Dee — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. David Shapiro, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1295763977
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Boston City Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • 1961
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at Hemorrhoid Treatment Center of Florida in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

