Dr. David Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Hemorrhoid Treatment Center of Florida in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.