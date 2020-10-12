Dr. David Shanker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shanker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Shanker, MD is a Dermatologist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Locations
Audey Nasser Podiatry PC1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 202, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 986-6129
Dermatology Partners of the North Shore400 Skokie Blvd Ste 475, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 272-4433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shanker handled my issue in a single visit.
About Dr. David Shanker, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Dermatology
Dr. Shanker has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanker.
