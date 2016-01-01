Dr. Shaner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Shaner, MD
Overview
Dr. David Shaner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Shaner, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1467529461
Education & Certifications
- Uc-Davis
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaner.
