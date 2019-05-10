Overview

Dr. David Shadid, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Shadid works at Psychiatric Associates Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.