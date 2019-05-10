See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. David Shadid, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Shadid, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Shadid works at Psychiatric Associates Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Associate of Tulsa
    4612 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 747-5565

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    May 10, 2019
    We took our daughter to at least 5 different mental health specialists and none of them were able to pinpoint what was causing her tantrums and poor performance in school. Instead of a generic ADD diagnosis, Dr. Shadid evaluated our daughter and found she had a combination of ODD and depression. He prescribed and fine tuned medication for her and she is now able to function much closer to normal. We continue to work with Dr. Shadid for medication management and pleased to work with him. PS - the office is very busy, so it may be difficult to have time for long counseling sessions.
    — May 10, 2019
    About Dr. David Shadid, DO

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508934126
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Shadid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shadid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shadid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shadid works at Psychiatric Associates Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Shadid’s profile.

    Dr. Shadid has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shadid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

