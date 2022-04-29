Overview

Dr. David Serur, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Serur works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.