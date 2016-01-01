Dr. Seres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Seres, MD
Dr. David Seres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-3112
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. David Seres, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1104910231
- Beth Israel Mc/Meml Sloan K
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine
