Overview

Dr. David Seres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Seres works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 342-3112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malnutrition
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Diarrhea
Malnutrition
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Malnutrition
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Screening
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Iodine Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pneumonia
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Thyroid Screening
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. David Seres, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seres works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Seres’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Seres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

