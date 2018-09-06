See All Neurologists in Roseville, CA
Neurology
2.5 (29)
43 years of experience
Dr. David Seminer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Seminer works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 06, 2018
    Dr. Seminer is a fantastic, knowledgeable doctor. He truly cares about his patients and is willing to try different approaches and treatments to help them get better. I've been seeing Dr Seminer for 5 years, and I can tell he is truly invested in my health and well being. He takes a lot of time to listen. If you need a doctor with an overly friendly bedside manner, he may not be the right doctor for you. But if you're looking for the most knowledgeable physician, see Dr Seminer.
    Julia in Sacramento, CA — Sep 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Seminer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619928983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seminer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seminer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seminer works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Seminer’s profile.

    Dr. Seminer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seminer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Seminer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seminer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seminer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seminer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

