Dr. David Semenoff, MD
Overview
Dr. David Semenoff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Physicians Pavilion47 New Scotland Ave Fl 1, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. Listened to my complaints and history, explained the MRI results, and the surgery needed to correct my problem. He was kind to me and my family. The surgery was successful in alleviating my pain. He followed me for at least a year after the surgery to make sure that I didn’t have any further problems.
About Dr. David Semenoff, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semenoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semenoff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semenoff has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semenoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Semenoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semenoff.
