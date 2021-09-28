Overview

Dr. David Seltzer, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.



Dr. Seltzer works at STEPG in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.