Overview

Dr. David Seligson, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Seligson works at University Of Louisville Orthopaedic Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Femur Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.