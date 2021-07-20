Dr. David Self, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Self, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Self, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rome, GA.
Dr. Self works at
Locations
Aspen Dental136 Shorter Ave NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (844) 229-7140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very respectable and gentle manner. Dr. Self is very informative even before actual procedure and always asked about the status after each procedure. Thanks to all pediatric dentist rome ga and also mentioning ChildrensDentistryRome.com for the good service provided to us.
About Dr. David Self, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Self has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Self accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Self works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Self. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self.
