Dr. David Selewski, MD
Overview
Dr. David Selewski, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Selewski, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- English
- Male
- 1265556989
Education & Certifications
- RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Dr. Selewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Selewski has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Congenital Renal Dysplasia, and more.
