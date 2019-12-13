See All Plastic Surgeons in Richmond Hill, NY
Dr. David Seidman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Seidman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Seidman works at Metropolitan Ent Care PLLC in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Metropolitan Ent Care PLLC
    11624 Metropolitan Ave Ste 2, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 847-2020
    Manhattan Otolaryngology
    210 E 64th St Ste 3, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-3700
    Center for Cosmetic Nasal Surgery
    1421 3rd Ave Apt 4, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 861-3700
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Thursday
    12:45pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 13, 2019
    Dr. Seidman is amazing, knowledgeable and passionate about his work. Dr. David has been great at understanding my goals settings the correct realistic expectations and walking me though the whole process every step of the way making me feel 100% comfortable. In short I highly recommend Dr. David Seidman.
    About Dr. David Seidman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932268877
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Mc
    Internship
    • U Va Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Vermont
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Seidman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seidman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seidman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

