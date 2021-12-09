Overview

Dr. David Segal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Segal works at Eastern Iowa Brain & Spine Surgery, PLLC in Cedar Rapids, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.