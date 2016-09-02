Dr. David Sees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sees, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sees, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Sees works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular & Thoracic302 Medical Park Dr Ste 105, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-8854
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sees?
Very thorough and great bedside manor ad followup
About Dr. David Sees, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1740269505
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sees has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sees works at
Dr. Sees has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.