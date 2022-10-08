Overview

Dr. David Seel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Seel works at ENT Specialists PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.