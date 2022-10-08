Dr. David Seel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Seel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Seel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Locations
ENT Specialists PC25500 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 477-7020Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
ENT Specialists, PC6249 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
ENT Specialists PC28080 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 477-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seel?
As others have stated…Dr Seel is a wonderful, compassionate and caring human being… I felt so comfortable and assured that I could trust the procure he would need to do… And it all went beautifully…I am so grateful….I recommend him to my family and friends…
About Dr. David Seel, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770581779
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hosp
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- General Surgery, Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seel has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seel speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Seel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.