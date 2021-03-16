Dr. David Sedaghat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedaghat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sedaghat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sedaghat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Bay Shore39 Brentwood Rd Ste 101, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 591-7400
Madonna Physicians Services PC402 Potter Blvd, Brightwaters, NY 11718 Directions (631) 894-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sedaghat saved my life, from the very first appointment he was able to figured out what my condition was, after being wrongly diagnosed by other cardiologist; he confidently changed my meds and I immediately felt better.
About Dr. David Sedaghat, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1538364112
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedaghat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sedaghat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedaghat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sedaghat has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedaghat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedaghat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedaghat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedaghat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedaghat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.