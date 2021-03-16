Overview

Dr. David Sedaghat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sedaghat works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Brightwaters, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.