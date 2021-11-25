Dr. David Sease, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sease is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sease, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sease, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Locations
1
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
2
Southwest Desert Cardiology20414 N 27th Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 879-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
3
John C. Lincoln, Tatum Blvd18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 678-7217
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sease is very knowledgeable, and patient. During my visit he immediately picked up, and understood, that I was nervous and that I was having difficulty in explaining the symptoms that I had experienced. Dr. Sease took the time to answer all my questions, (I am certain that I have paved his way to sainthood). I left the office with a plan of care and peace of mind. I highly recommend Dr. Sease to my friends and family,
About Dr. David Sease, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas Tech University
Dr. Sease works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sease, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sease appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.