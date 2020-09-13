Dr. Seale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Seale, MD
Dr. David Seale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Seale works at
Davidrandalsealemdpllc8870 Cedar Springs Ln Ste 209, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4050
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He has been my doctor for 8 yrs. He is a very good and gentle and good at listening . He is a good doctor!
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255420006
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Psychiatry
