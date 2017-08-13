Overview

Dr. David Scott, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Desoto Regional Health System, Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Scott works at Shreveport Office in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.