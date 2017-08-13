Dr. David Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. David Scott, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Desoto Regional Health System, Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
-
1
Shreveport Office8001 Youree Dr Ste 540, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 212-3787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ochsner LSU Health - Gastroenterology Associates1801 Fairfield Ave Ste 305, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 626-0029Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desoto Regional Health System
- Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott is very knowledgeable very efficient surgeries are done quickly and accurately I've been going to him for years and highly recommend him. My wife needed an emergency peg tube and he put it in on a Saturday morning along with four other surgeries. Beautiful job
About Dr. David Scott, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760478465
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.