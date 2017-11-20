Overview

Dr. David Scott, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Kidney and Hypertension Specialists, P.A in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.