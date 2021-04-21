Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD
Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Urology Care Specialists1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 195, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 939-0700
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartzwald?
My husband has been seeing Dr. Schwartzwald for four years for a serious medical condition and is very pleased with the excellent, compassionate care he has received. Dr. Schwartzwald saved his life. All members of his staff are wonderful, too. Dr. Schwarzwald is very knowledgable, competent, and professional. He stays current with new treatments. He is also extremely kind and patient. Dr. Schwartzwald has a very busy practice but is never too busy to answer questions, no matter how many we have. We highly recommend Dr. Schwartzwald.
About Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104878594
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Schwartzwald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartzwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartzwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzwald has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartzwald speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzwald.
