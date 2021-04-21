Overview

Dr. David Schwartzwald, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartzwald works at South Florida Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.