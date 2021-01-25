Dr. Schwartzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Schwartzman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schwartzman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Poland, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 715 E Western Reserve Rd Fl 2, Poland, OH 44514 Directions (330) 965-3363
- 2 100 Woodlawn Ave Ste 2, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 430-5600
3
Uniontown Hospital500 W Berkeley St, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 430-5600
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4478
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swartzman is a fantastic doctor and provided great care and advice. He was always very quick to respond to changes in my atrial fib.
About Dr. David Schwartzman, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
