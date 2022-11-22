Overview

Dr. David Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyal University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Orthoindy Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at OrthoIndy in Fishers, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.