Dr. David Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyal University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Orthoindy Hospital.
Locations
Orthoindy-fishers10995 Allisonville Rd Ste 102, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 915-8110
OrthoIndy and OrthoIndy Hospital8450 Northwest Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 802-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Orthoindy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schwartz saw me for an urgent issue. He listened to my concerns, asked questions, and was thorough in his consideration and opinion on an appropriate course of action. He went on to coordinate staff and resources to perform an emergency surgery. No one during the entire experience made me feel like an inconvenience or imposition. I was more than comforted and given exemplary care throughout the prep, procedure, and post op processes. I am so grateful for everyone who was so kind in caring for me.
About Dr. David Schwartz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kosair Childrens Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Loyola U
- Loyal University
- Indiana University
