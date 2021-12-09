Dr. David Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schwartz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David W. Schwartz, M.d.29645 Rancho California Rd Ste 109, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 240-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
I had a great experience so far with dr Swartz I saw him in person and No she said any refills on my prescriptions and we just talk on the phone and it’s been going really great thing for my think God for that short because before this I was really having a hard time and I finally feel like I’m back to normal
About Dr. David Schwartz, MD
- Family Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1912999087
Education & Certifications
- VA-Wadsworth
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr/ucla
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- California Institute Of Technology, Pasadena, California, 1966
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.