Overview

Dr. David Schwartz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartz works at DAVID W. SCHWARTZ, M.D. in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.