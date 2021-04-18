Overview

Dr. David Schwartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Woodbury, NJ, Willingboro, NJ and Medford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

