Dr. David Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Michael L. Hubner M.d. PC2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 401, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 749-6461
Smith Dermatology Clinic9940 E 81st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 250-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Schwartz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1235124454
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
