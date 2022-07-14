Overview

Dr. David Schultz II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Schultz II works at Evansville Primary Care in Evansville, IN with other offices in Mount Vernon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.