Dr. David Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Schultz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
-
1
Nura Pain Clinic - Coon Rapids2104 Northdale Blvd NW Ste 220, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 537-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orthopedic Surgical Consultants P.A.1601 Saint Francis Ave Ste 200, Shakopee, MN 55379 Directions (763) 537-6000
-
3
Medical Advanced Pain Specialists9550 Upland Ln N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 537-6000
-
4
Nura Edina7400 France Ave S Ste 100, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (763) 537-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Ucare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schultz?
It was obvious that every person in the process, from the receptionist to the nurse walking me to the car was well trained. I was confident that everyone would do their job professionally and i was in good hands.
About Dr. David Schultz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1669481719
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- B.A. University of Minnesota, Minneapolis (Physiology)
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz works at
404 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.