See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Coon Rapids, MN
Dr. David Schultz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Schultz, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (404)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Schultz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Schultz works at Nura Pain Clinic in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Shakopee, MN, Maple Grove, MN and Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD
Dr. Jacob Mirman, MD
10 (432)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Nura Pain Clinic - Coon Rapids
    2104 Northdale Blvd NW Ste 220, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 537-6000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Surgical Consultants P.A.
    1601 Saint Francis Ave Ste 200, Shakopee, MN 55379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 537-6000
  3. 3
    Medical Advanced Pain Specialists
    9550 Upland Ln N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 537-6000
  4. 4
    Nura Edina
    7400 France Ave S Ste 100, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 537-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 404 ratings
    Patient Ratings (404)
    5 Star
    (309)
    4 Star
    (60)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schultz?

    Oct 26, 2021
    It was obvious that every person in the process, from the receptionist to the nurse walking me to the car was well trained. I was confident that everyone would do their job professionally and i was in good hands.
    Carl Z. — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Schultz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Schultz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schultz to family and friends

    Dr. Schultz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schultz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Schultz, MD.

    About Dr. David Schultz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669481719
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • B.A. University of Minnesota, Minneapolis (Physiology)
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    404 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Schultz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.