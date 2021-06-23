Dr. David Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Schultz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univiersity of Cincinnati College of Medicine and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Schultz works at
Alabama Cardiovascular Group3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 720, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-7500
Alabama Cardiovascular Group - Sylacauga209 W Spring St Ste 304, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (205) 971-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
i love him and his staff
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568436301
- Emory University- Interventional Cardiology
- Univiersity of Cincinnati College of Medicine
- Manchester College, N. Manchester, IN
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz works at
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schultz speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.