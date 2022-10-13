Overview

Dr. David Schulsinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Schulsinger works at Stony Brook Urology in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.