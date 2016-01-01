Dr. David Schull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schull, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schull, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prattville, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Locations
UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Urology, Prattville645 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste 205, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 747-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Schull, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1750300356
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Schull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schull has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schull. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schull.
