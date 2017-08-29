Dr. David Schrier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schrier, MD
Dr. David Schrier, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado
Montgomery Hospice Inc1355 Piccard Dr Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 921-4400
CU Specialty Care at Highlands Ranch Cancer Care5 W Dry Creek Cir, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 738-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been with Dr Schrier for 17 yrs and just Love this Dr to death. He has been my rock and has treated me twice for breast cancer and also two other of my sisters. I am totally devastated that he has moved to Wisconsin! You won't find a more caring person that truly cares about his patients. I travel from Montana just to see him. I am truly heart broken and feel abandoned! just mite have to fly to Wisconsin to see him. I just mite have to fly to Wisconsin to see him.
- Oncology
- English
- 1811035447
- University of Colorado
Dr. Schrier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrier accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.