Overview

Dr. David Schreier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California - School of Medicine|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schreier works at Frank Candela, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.