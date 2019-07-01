Dr. David Schreier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schreier, MD
Dr. David Schreier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California - School of Medicine|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schreier works at
Frank Candela, MD2230 Lynn Rd Ste 104, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3691Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Frank C. Candela MD Facs. and David Z Schreier MD A Medical Cor.7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 380, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5689
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schreier performed a surgical procedure on me, and I was veyhsppy with the outcome. I was back to walking my dog the next day and running within a week. I had no post-op discomfort. I highly recommend Dr. Schreier and thank him profusely. Fred D., Oak Park CA.
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275568081
- Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center|USC Kenneth Norris Cancer Center
- University of California - School of Medicine|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
Dr. Schreier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreier works at
Dr. Schreier has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schreier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schreier speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.