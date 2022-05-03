Dr. David Schopick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schopick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schopick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Schopick, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Schopick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David J Schopick MD118 Maplewood Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 817-7710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schopick?
Dr. Schopick is incredibly kind and easy to work with. He takes the time to get to know me personally aside from my diagnoses and I can tell that he values my input when creating my treatment plan. He is very straightforward and transparent about his treatment methods, which is something I can’t say about many other healthcare providers I’ve seen. Thanks to his treatment I have been given my life back. I would recommend him to anyone struggling with their mental health.
About Dr. David Schopick, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003973959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schopick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schopick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schopick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schopick works at
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Schopick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schopick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schopick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schopick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.