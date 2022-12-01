Dr. David Scholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scholz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Scholz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Medical School
Dr. Scholz works at
Locations
Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology Pllc2015 Randolph Rd Ste 208, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listens, answers questions well, great bedside manner, trust him in his decisions
About Dr. David Scholz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1285682443
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- U Iowa Hosps Clins
- Carleton College-Northfield, Mn
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scholz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scholz works at
Dr. Scholz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.