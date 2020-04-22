Dr. David Schoenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schoenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Schoenfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.
West Georgia Dermatology109 Professional PL, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 838-9333Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 1:30pm
Despite the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Schoenfeld saw me today to remedy a problem that might have grown much more serious otherwise. Like others who are risking their own health to serve people like me, Dr. Schoenfeld and his staff on on the front lines. We should all appreciate their self-sacrifice.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- Duke University Med Center
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
