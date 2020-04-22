See All Dermatologists in Carrollton, GA
Dr. David Schoenfeld, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Schoenfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Schoenfeld works at West Georgia Dermatology in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Georgia Dermatology
    109 Professional PL, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 838-9333
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2020
    Despite the coronavirus crisis, Dr. Schoenfeld saw me today to remedy a problem that might have grown much more serious otherwise. Like others who are risking their own health to serve people like me, Dr. Schoenfeld and his staff on on the front lines. We should all appreciate their self-sacrifice.
    Bruce Lyon — Apr 22, 2020
    About Dr. David Schoenfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Schoenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoenfeld works at West Georgia Dermatology in Carrollton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Schoenfeld’s profile.

    Dr. Schoenfeld has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

