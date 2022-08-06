Overview

Dr. David Schnur, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Schnur works at The Plastic Surgery Clinic in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.