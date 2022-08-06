See All Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. David Schnur, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Schnur, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Schnur works at The Plastic Surgery Clinic in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Clinic
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5150, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 830-7200

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 06, 2022
    Dr Schnur is kind, compassionate, and highly skilled. He takes his time to make sure you understand what's going on and interjects humor when appropriate. His skill is second to none. His office staff is top notch and are a testament to Dr Schnur's commitment to provide first class care, from your initial appointment to your final visit. You won't go wrong by going to this office.
    — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. David Schnur, MD

    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669442208
    Education & Certifications

    • Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • University of Arizona
    • Duke University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. David Schnur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schnur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schnur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schnur works at The Plastic Surgery Clinic in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Schnur’s profile.

    Dr. Schnur has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnur.

