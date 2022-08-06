Dr. David Schnur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schnur, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schnur, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
The Plastic Surgery Clinic1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5150, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 830-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schnur is kind, compassionate, and highly skilled. He takes his time to make sure you understand what's going on and interjects humor when appropriate. His skill is second to none. His office staff is top notch and are a testament to Dr Schnur's commitment to provide first class care, from your initial appointment to your final visit. You won't go wrong by going to this office.
About Dr. David Schnur, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1669442208
Education & Certifications
- Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Duke University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnur has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.