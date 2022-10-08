Overview

Dr. David Schnitzer, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from University of Maryland, College of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Schnitzer works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Mansfield, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.