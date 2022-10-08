Dr. David Schnitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schnitzer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schnitzer, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from University of Maryland, College of Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Schnitzer works at
Locations
-
1
Mansfield273 Cline Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907 Directions (419) 756-5400
-
2
Mansfield1221 S Trimble Rd Ste C2, Mansfield, OH 44907 Directions (419) 756-5400
-
3
Westerville575 Charring Cross Dr Ste 101, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 895-0679Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Chillicothe24 Star Dr Unit C, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 775-2047
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schnitzer?
Called For An Appointment The Older Lady Who Took The Call Was Rude And Needed An Attitude Adjustment My Doctor Is Retiring Soon This Month And I Was To Call A S A P To Get An Appointment With A New Doctor Optomologist Which The Older Lady Who Was So Rude And Mean On The Phone Stated I Needed A Referral And Just Hung Up The Phone. Rude Rude Rude Hey Ms. Lady Older Lady Attitude School Okay ?
About Dr. David Schnitzer, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English
- 1508832981
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine/Methodist Hospital
- University Md School Med
- Union Memorial Hospital
- University of Maryland, College of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnitzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnitzer works at
Dr. Schnitzer has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.