Dr. David Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schneider, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Schneider works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
-
2
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
My 15 year old daughter has received stellar treatment from Dr Schneider.
About Dr. David Schneider, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1750792982
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
