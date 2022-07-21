Overview

Dr. David Schmidt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Gwinnett Surgical Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.