Overview

Dr. David Schloesser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Schloesser works at Bend Neurological Associates in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.