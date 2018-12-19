Dr. David Schloesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schloesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schloesser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Schloesser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Schloesser works at
Locations
Bend Neurological Associates2349 NE Conners Ave, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 317-0044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schloesser is patient and compassionate. I saw him for 15 years before moving out of state. Highly recommended
About Dr. David Schloesser, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750342010
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Williams College
