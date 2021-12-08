Dr. David Schippert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schippert, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schippert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schippert?
Randy has had several hand surgeries and as a spouse I can say we are both pleased and impressed with Dr. Schippert.
About Dr. David Schippert, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1528077955
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schippert has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schippert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
