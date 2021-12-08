See All Hand Surgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. David Schippert, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. David Schippert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Schippert works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery
    3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3800

  • Cox Medical Center Branson
  • Cox Medical Center South

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2021
    Randy has had several hand surgeries and as a spouse I can say we are both pleased and impressed with Dr. Schippert.
    Randy - Suzanne Blackburn — Dec 08, 2021
    About Dr. David Schippert, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528077955
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. David Schippert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schippert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schippert works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Schippert’s profile.

    Dr. Schippert has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schippert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schippert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schippert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schippert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schippert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

