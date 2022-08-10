Dr. David Schiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Schiff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
Peachtree Orthopedics - East Cobb Office1163 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
1st, off I caught the elevator from the 1st floor to the 7th floor. I had no idea what to expect. Upon my arrival, the experience was amazing. The saff from the front door, all the way to the back was the greatest experience, ever walking into a doctor's office. This location gave me the experience, and knowledge about my injuries and x-rays. Dr. Schiff covered everything, that was needed to help me get healthy and to recover. Dr. Schiff also encouraged me to lose some more weight. I love the positive energy and Dr. Schiff's office is the best.
About Dr. David Schiff, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760474639
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.