Overview

Dr. David Schick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Schick works at David Schick MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.