Dr. David Schessel, MD
Overview
Dr. David Schessel, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Schessel works at
Locations
Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4121
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered from severe vertigo. Dr Schessel was kind, informative and genuinely cared about what the cause was for the vertigo. He is very smart and explains everything in depth. Highly recommend!
About Dr. David Schessel, MD
- Neurotology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1609874494
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schessel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schessel works at
Dr. Schessel has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schessel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schessel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schessel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.