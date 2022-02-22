Overview

Dr. David Schessel, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Schessel works at Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.