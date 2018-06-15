Dr. David Scherr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scherr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Scherr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Scherr works at
Locations
Community Pediatrics Medical Grp1250 La Venta Dr Ste 103, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 360-4801Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Community Pediatric Medical Group145 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021 Directions (805) 254-3880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews

We are first time parents. Dr. Scherr is our baby’s pediatrician. We are so impressed with him. He is knowledgeable, patient, practical, thorough, compassionate, and shows a genuine interest in our son and any/all of our concerns. We highly recommend.
About Dr. David Scherr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1053404764
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- State University Of New York
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scherr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherr.
